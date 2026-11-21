Gladbach's high press turned the first half into a cagey scrap, with Daniel Batz denying Nmecha early on as Dortmund struggled for rhythm. Kovac swung the contest at half-time by replacing the booked Joane Gadou with Waldemar Anton, tightening BVB's back three to sustain second-half pressure. That control paid off in the 80th minute when substitute Marcel Sabitzer laid off Nmecha's low edge-of-the-box strike, which slipped past Batz to seal three points.
Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Borussia Moenchengladbach: Felix Nmecha's late winner sends BVB top of the Bundesliga
- IMAGO / Jan Huebner
Goalkeeper & Defence
Gregor Kobel - 7/10
Gathered Robin Hack's 48th-minute strike before tipping Shuto Machino's 25-metre drive around the post in the 56th. Distributed calmly under pressure.
Joane Gadou - 5/10
Booked in the 16th minute on the right of the back three and looked uneasy against Gladbach's physicality. Sensibly hooked at half-time.
Nico Schlotterbeck - 7/10
Anchored the centre of the back three and progressed play well, though a 70th-minute turnover sparked a counter. Headed over from close range in the 51st.
Ramy Bensebaini - 8/10
Composed on the left of the back three at his former ground, reading danger early. Blocked Hack cleanly and kept Wael Mohya quiet.
- IMAGO / Kirchner-Media
Midfield
Julian Ryerson - 7/10
Tracked Hack diligently at right wing-back while threatening from wide. Found Nmecha from a 22nd-minute free-kick and picked out Fabio Silva in the 61st.
Felix Nmecha - 9/10
Drove transitions from the double pivot all afternoon, testing Batz in the fifth minute and heading close in the 22nd. Settled it in the 80th with a first-time strike that slipped past Batz.
Jobe Bellingham - 6/10
Worked hard alongside Nmecha in central midfield but struggled to dictate against Florian Neuhaus and Zento Uno. Replaced by Joey Veerman on the hour.
Daniel Svensson - 6/10
Disciplined at left wing-back, limiting Joe Scally's threat. Offered little going forward as Dortmund lacked open-play crosses before the break.
- IMAGO / RHR-Foto
Attack
Konstantinos Karetsas - 7/10
Operated brightly as the right-sided number 10, crafting a 50th-minute opening with a slick backheel and testing Batz from a tight angle in the 67th. Replaced in the 73rd.
Maximilian Beier - 7/10
Drifted into wide pockets from the left attacking midfield role to unsettle Gladbach's defence, testing Batz in the 49th minute and setting up Karetsas in the 67th. Fired narrowly wide in the 78th.
Fabio Silva - 6/10
Led the line cleanly to link play for Beier's 49th-minute chance and drew Kevin Diks' 71st-minute booking. Headed Ryerson's 61st-minute cross over before exiting in the 72nd.
- AFP
Substitutes & Manager
Waldemar Anton - 7/10
Replaced Gadou at half-time, shutting down Mohya in the 70th minute and halting Isac Lidberg in the 77th.
Joey Veerman - 6/10
Came on for Bellingham at 60 minutes to control possession and tilt territory Dortmund's way.
Mathis Albert - 5/10
Replaced Silva in the 72nd minute and had few touches, though his left-flank run initiated the winning goal.
Marcel Sabitzer - 7/10
Replaced Karetsas in the 73rd minute, firing a free-kick narrowly wide before assisting Nmecha's 80th-minute winner.
Ethan Nwaneri - N/A
Replaced Beier in the 92nd minute to help see out stoppage time.
Niko Kovac - 8/10
Proactively hooked Gadou at half-time for Anton, neutralising Gladbach's counters as BVB pinned the hosts back. Introducing Veerman, Albert, and Sabitzer directly unlocked the winner.
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