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Betting scandal in the Czech Republic two days before the World Cup play-offs: six clubs implicated, including one from the top flight

First League

Chaos breaks out in Moravia

News from the Czech website iSport.cz has sent shockwaves through the local football scene: the police have arrested dozens of people, including players, referees and top-flight clubs, in connection with a case of corruption and match-fixing.


The management of the Czech Football Association (FAČR) called an extraordinary meeting of the executive committee shortly after the news broke. Subsequently, its president, David Trunda, confirmed the investigation at a press conference, stating that it was the result of three years of work and that the association had been cooperating with the process “for a long time”.

  • DEPLOYMENT OF FORCES

    "Our department is conducting a criminal investigation today. The details of the case are being handled by the Olomouc Regional Public Prosecutor’s Office," said Jaroslav Ibehej, spokesperson for the NCOZ (National Centre against Organised Crime). Europol and Interpol are also reportedly involved. "A massive operation has been underway since 6am, probably the largest in the history of Czech football," reads a text message sent by FAČR president David Trunda to members of the executive committee. "The Football Association is the initiator of this case. We have been working with the police for a long time to uncover malpractice," Trunda explained during the press conference.

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  • A DELICATE MOMENT

    The Chief Public Prosecutor of Olomouc, Radim Dragoun, has stated that several dozen people have been arrested and searches have been carried out at their homes and other premises, according to the website of the Office of the Chief Public Prosecutor. All this just two days before the men’s national team begins the play-offs for the 2026 World Cup: a semi-final against Ireland, and a potential final against the winner of Denmark v North Macedonia.

  • THE CLUBS INVOLVED

    According to iSport.cz, the current police investigation is focused primarily on Moravia and concerns first-division and youth matches. The news source reported that one of the suspects is Jan Wolf, the mayor of Karviná and owner of the first-division club, as well as the player Samuel Sigut and a professional referee. The other clubs reportedly involved are: Olomouc, Ostrava, Zlin, Slovacko and Mlada Boleslav, as well as Prostejov, Kromeriz and the Brno clubs Artis and Zbrojovka, which play in the second division.

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