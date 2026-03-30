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Bergomi: "Tonali has banished the demons. We need to rely on Pio Esposito. I too think Bosnia is a better prospect than Wales"

Italy
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy
World Cup Qualification UEFA
S. Tonali
G. Bergomi
G. Gattuso

For the former Italy and Inter defender, the sense that they might not make it was palpable against Northern Ireland. Now it’s Bosnia, who are beatable

Beppe Bergomi knows all too well the pressures and the weight of representing Italy. In 1982, he won the World Cup with Italy practically as a debutant, and he would like to see that positive, rather than negative, tension return in the Azzurri, who, tomorrow evening, Tuesday 31 March 2026, kicking off at 8.45 pm in Zenica, will face Bosnia in the final of the play-offs for qualification for the upcoming 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.


Speaking to Tuttosport, ‘Lo Zio’ highlighted the sense of fear felt against Northern Ireland, projecting a positive outlook towards Bosnia. Bergomi also quashed Dimarco’s controversy over the celebration captured by Rai cameras at the end of the Wales v Bosnia match.

  • TONAL MUSIC, MONSTERS AND FEAR

    When Tonali scored, I said “at last” during the commentary. “At last” because that goal was a relief, because I’d seen the monsters in the first half. You could sense this heaviness, this – let’s call it – fear of not making it.


    In the first half, you could see the ball was heavy; then, tactically, Rino adjusted things in the second half because we didn’t make much sense of it in the first half. In my opinion, we needed to get the ball to the strikers more quickly, but we never managed to find them.


    When you play a 3-5-2, you don’t get past the man-marking, apart from Politano to some extent, so you need to get the strikers involved. In the second half, we saw something different and we won it

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  • WE MUST BACK PIO ESPOSITO

    "Pio is a lad who really comes to life the moment he steps onto the pitch. He’s a player who lifts the whole team. I don’t know what decisions Rino will make, but Pio is a player we need to rely on. If I had to pinpoint changes in the attacking line-up, I’d say the two wide midfielders who’ve covered a lot of ground, both Dimarco and Politano. But Pio is a player to always consider; he’s an intelligent lad, he moves well on the pitch and off it too. I see him as very mature and he can be a real asset to this team.” 

  • BOSNIA IS BETTER THAN WALES

    "The controversy over Dimarco? I reckon Bosnia are better than Wales too (he smiles, ed.), because Wales have the edge over us in terms of pace, one-on-one duels and physicality, just like Northern Ireland. But we need to focus on technique and quality. Bosnia are certainly a bit more experienced; we’re playing them on their home turf and they have players like Muharemovic, Kolasinac and Dzeko. In short, they’re experienced, but we’re the better side."

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  • Italy is strong, but it will still be a bit-part player at the World Cup

    "The match in Bergamo showed us that Italy is a strong side. Now, following this victory against what I consider to be a modest opponent, I think the players can perhaps feel a little less pressure, even if the objective remains the same. I have to believe that they will be the ones to take Italy back to the World Cup…


    If I think of Argentina, Brazil, England, Spain, France – above all – I’d say that, in any case, if Italy makes it to the World Cup, they’ll be mere bit-players. But when you’re there, you give it your all. Why can’t we imagine ourselves going down a similar path? I’m not saying we’ll do it, but let’s get there first and then see what happens…”.

  • GATTUSO IS IN NO WAY TO BLAME

    "If we don’t make it, we shouldn’t blame Rino because he came in mid-season, played his matches, didn’t have much time, and we didn’t even give him a training camp after the last match against Norway. In my view, he did a good job of building a team and restored a sense of belonging that had been lost."

World Cup Qualification UEFA
Bosnia and Herzegovina crest
Bosnia and Herzegovina
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Italy
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