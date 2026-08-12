'I didn’t know that' - Bayer Leverkusen star Christian Kofane reacts to €100m price tag amidst transfer rumors linking him to Arsenal

Following a stellar debut campaign at the BayArena, reports have intensified suggesting that Arsenal are leading the chase for Kofane signature. Mikel Arteta is known to be in the market for dynamic attacking reinforcements, and Kofane’s profile fits the North London club's recent recruitment strategy perfectly.

Despite the mounting headlines in both Germany and England, the young forward insists that his focus has remained strictly on the pitch. Speaking to Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger about the alleged interest from the Emirates Stadium, Kofane revealed: “No, that didn’t reach me. My agent apparently spoke to one or two people. I myself didn’t have any contact with anyone.”