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Simone Gervasio

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Barcelona, Koundé on the transfer market: he’ll leave if the right offer comes in. Who wants him and the potential link with Inter’s Bastoni

Latest news on Barcelona: Koundé could be on his way out – here’s who might sign him.

Major changes are on the horizon for Barcelona. Flick’s side could undergo a major overhaul this summer and bid farewell to many of the key players from this era, which began with the German at the helm and has brought so many trophies to the Blaugrana club (and could still bring more). Among the players who could leave Catalonia (from Szczesny to Christensen, right through to Lewandowski), an unexpected name could soon be added to the list: Jules Koundé.


As revealed by Matteo Moretto in Marca, Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for the French player, who is no longer considered indispensable. According to the transfer expert, in short, should a good offer arrive for the former Sevilla man, Barcelona would consider it and would be willing to accept it, provided it met the club’s demands.

  • KOUNDÈ IS AVAILABLE FOR TRANSFER

    The news, therefore, is that Koundé is not untouchable and that, in fact, he is on the market for a good offer. All this despite the fact that the Frenchman signed a contract extension with Barça last summer until 2030, with a reduction in his wages that have now dropped to €6.5 million.


    However, recent years have not gone as the player had hoped. On the one hand, numerous injuries are affecting his playing time. Even now, Koundé is sidelined due to a hamstring injury in his left knee. On the other hand, some tactical disagreements with Flick have sidelined him, compared to the regular playing time Xavi had given him. It was the Catalan manager himself who convinced him to move to Catalonia and turn down Chelsea. “I chose Barça precisely because Xavi promised me that I would play as a centre-back most of the time,” the Frenchman had said. This is what he did under the former manager, but he is doing it less and less under the German, who uses him as a full-back and with whom he has also had disagreements over the highdefensive line his team employs, which has often put him in difficulty.

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  • MARKET

    No longer indispensable, Koundé is on the market. Barcelona are expecting an offer commensurate with the player’s value (around €50 million) and anticipate it coming from a top Premier League side. As mentioned, Chelsea had previously given serious consideration to signing him, only to be pipped at the post by Barcelona. In the future, however, he could be a target for Manchester City.


    Barça’s sporting director, Deco, has confirmed that Guardiola’s side had enquired about Koundé’s availability last summer. “Theywere looking for a full-back and asked us if Koundé was on the market. However, we replied that he wasn’t, so there was no offer and no negotiations.”


    It is difficult to imagine, at the moment, that other clubs could enter the fray for the player. PSG might make a move for Koundé, whilst in Italy there is no confirmation of rumours regarding a potential swap deal involving Bastoni. The Inter centre-back is indeed among the players being monitored by the Catalans as a replacement, but the idea of brokering a deal involving two of the best defenders on the international scene appears complicated at present.

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