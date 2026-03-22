Barcelona, Koundé on the transfer market: he’ll leave if the right offer comes in. Who wants him and the potential link with Inter’s Bastoni

Major changes are on the horizon for Barcelona. Flick’s side could undergo a major overhaul this summer and bid farewell to many of the key players from this era, which began with the German at the helm and has brought so many trophies to the Blaugrana club (and could still bring more). Among the players who could leave Catalonia (from Szczesny to Christensen, right through to Lewandowski), an unexpected name could soon be added to the list: Jules Koundé.
As revealed by Matteo Moretto in Marca, Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for the French player, who is no longer considered indispensable. According to the transfer expert, in short, should a good offer arrive for the former Sevilla man, Barcelona would consider it and would be willing to accept it, provided it met the club’s demands.