Bank of Scotland unveils Scott McTominay £20 note inspired by his superb overhead kick goal vs Denmark in World Cup qualifying

The Bank of Scotland has created a unique piece of memorabilia to celebrate the national team's return to the world stage. For the first time since 1998, Scotland's men's team has secured a place at the World Cup, and the bank has chosen to mark the occasion by putting McTominay front and centre on a new £20 note.

Per the BBC, the design merges traditional Scottish banknote aesthetics with a modern tribute to the qualifying campaign. At its heart is an image inspired by the former Manchester United man’s spectacular opening goal during the 4-2 victory over Denmark at Hampden Park, a result that sent the Tartan Army into raptures and confirmed their place in the 2026 tournament.