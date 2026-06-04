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Atletico Madrid keen on signing forgotten Man City midfielder who lit up Premier League in opening weeks of 2025-26 season
Simeone eyes Dutch dynamism
Simeone is desperate to refresh his midfield options and has identified Reijnders as the ideal profile to add energy and technical quality to the Rojiblancos, according to Fijaches. The Dutch international, who arrived at the Etihad with a high reputation, could be available if the right offer lands on the table this summer.
The report adds that the Madrid giants are preparing a formal opening offer in the region of €65 million to test Man City’s resolve. Simeone believes that Reijnders' tactical intelligence and proven track record in top European leagues would allow for a seamless transition into the demanding environment at the Metropolitano.
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City ready to sanction exit
The Etihad outfit are believed to be open to the idea of selling him, provided they can recoup a significant profit on their initial investment. Despite his early-season heroics, the 27-year-old has seen his minutes dwindle under Pep Guardiola. He was named as an unused substitute nine times in the last 14 matches of the Premier League campaign, and even remained on the bench for both domestic finals. This sudden lack of involvement has effectively put him on the transfer market, and the club may look to reinvest any incoming funds into other areas of the squad.
Man City are already looking at potential replacements and have recently seen an opening attempt to sign Elliot Anderson has reportedly been rejected by Nottingham Forest. Selling Reijnders would provide the necessary capital to pursue such targets while clearing space in a congested midfield department.
Serie A return remains an alternative
While Atletico are pushing hard, they may face competition from Italy. Reijnders' previous success at the San Siro has not been forgotten, and several Italian heavyweights remain attentive to his deteriorating situation in Manchester.
Recent reports suggest that Juventus are monitoring his situation as they seek more established quality for their own technical rebuild. However, the player is said to be intrigued by the prospect of playing in La Liga and working under the tutelage of Simeone, which could give Atletico the edge in the race for his signature.
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A strategic move for the Rojiblancos
For Atletico, securing Reijnders would represent a significant coup that combines technical quality with physical durability. The club hopes that the allure of Diego Simeone’s system and the promise of a guaranteed starting role will be enough to win over the Dutch midfielder.
The proposed €65m fee would make Reijnders one of the most expensive signings in Atletico’s recent history, underscoring the faith they have in his ability to rediscover his peak form. If the deal crosses the finish line, it will mark a major shift in the club's strategy to close the gap and compete directly with Real Madrid and Barcelona at the top of the table.