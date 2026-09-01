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Arsenal hijacked! Sunderland swoop to beat Mikel Arteta to £30m Lyon star Malick Fofana in deadline day shock
Sunderland strike late £30m agreement
Sunderland have struck an agreement with Lyon to sign winger Fofana, according to The Athletic. As per The Sun, the Black Cats will pay an initial £26m, with a further £4m tied up in performance-related add-ons. Fofana has been granted permission to travel to the North East for a medical ahead of Tuesday night's transfer deadline.
The 21-year-old is poised to sign a five-year contract at the Stadium of Light. The deal will keep him at the club until 2031, and includes an option for a further 12 months.
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Gunners back out as Black Cats pounce
Arsenal had been strongly considering a late swoop for Fofana as Arteta sought further attacking additions to his squad. Reports had suggested the Gunners were exploring a deal after losing key forward options, with Fofana even holding direct conversations with Arteta regarding a potential role in north London.
However, the Premier League champions hesitated over Lyon's valuation. According to The Sun report, Arteta ultimately opted against sanctioning the transaction, turning down the opportunity to bring the winger to the Emirates Stadium. Sunderland capitalised on the situation, stepping in to meet the required terms and secure the winger's services.
Building depth for European campaign
Sunderland's swoop for Fofana represents another significant statement of intent as Regis Le Bris prepares his side for Europa League competition. The former Gent academy product, who joined Lyon for €17m in January 2024, has scored 19 goals in 83 appearances for the French side, including two goals in six outings this term.
Fofana becomes the latest high-profile arrival at the Stadium of Light during a busy summer window. Sunderland have already strengthened their ranks with the additions of full-backs Thomas Meunier and Dayann Methalie, alongside midfielder Jules Ahoka, while also exploring moves for Marseille’s Igor Paixao and Manchester City's Jack Grealish.
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Finalising paperwork before deadline
With personal terms and club agreements effectively in place, Sunderland must complete the final administrative hurdles and medical tests before the 11pm transfer cutoff.
If registered in time, the five-cap Belgium international will step straight into Le Bris' first-team setup as the Black Cats balance their domestic ambitions with a European campaign. Meanwhile, Arsenal must quickly decide whether to pivot to alternative targets in the final hours of the window.
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