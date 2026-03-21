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Arsenal, Calafiori: "I miss the Italian sunshine; Bove and I live in the same block of flats"

The Arsenal defender talks about life in England.

Riccardo Calafiori talks about his life in England. The Italian Arsenal defender said in an interview with SportWeek, the weekly magazine available on newsstands on Saturday alongside *La Gazzetta dello Sport*: "Life in London is good, although when you’re playing every three days you don’t really get to enjoy it. The city has so much to offer, but when it comes to England as a whole, it’s a different story: London is London, but the rest…".


"What I miss most about Italy is the sun, more than anything else. I’d like to see friends and family more often, but I’m not complaining. And then in Italy we’re used to observing, judging and criticising: I like that it’s not like that here. I like exploring fashion. I go to vintage markets to find unknown brands and unique pieces; it helps me switch off."


"I’ve always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. After Bologna, I could have gone to a big Italian club (Juventus, ed.). However, once the Euros were over, my transfer value went up and WSA, the agency run by my agent Alessandro Lucci, explained to me that Arsenal really wanted me. I knew I’d be joining the toughest league, but I told myself I could always take a step back. And let’s be honest: Arsenal is Arsenal, an iconic team, unlike any other.”


  • NEAR BOVE

    "Bove and I live in the same block of flats. Arsenal and Watford’s training grounds are right next to each other, so Edo looked for a place to live in the same area as me. I think it’s fate: a life together in Roma’s youth teams, now neighbours in London. A few days ago I gave him a hug and felt his subcutaneous defibrillator – it felt a bit odd. But he’s calm and raring to take on the world; I’m happy for him.”


    "Did we go to Wimbledon last year to say hello to Cobolli? The three of us played together in Roma’s youth teams. I was a left-back, Cobolli was on the right. Edoardo kept in touch with him even after Flavio decided to focus exclusively on tennis, and last year he’d practically become part of his coaching staff. We’ve known each other since we were children; it was really lovely to catch up."

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