AFP
Arne Slot confirms Mohamed Salah set to return from injury for Liverpool's trip to Aston Villa but Florian Wirtz a doubt due to illness
Triple fitness boost
Liverpool’s attacking and defensive options have been bolstered by the news that Salah is fit to travel to the West Midlands after recovering from a muscle injury. The Egyptian international’s return coincides with positive news regarding Ibrahima Konate, who has resumed full training following a minor scare during last weekend's victory over Chelsea. Furthermore, goalkeeper Alisson Becker has returned to first-team training, though his participation remains subject to a late assessment to determine if he is ready for competitive action.
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Slot provides squad update
Addressing the media during his pre-match press conference this morning, Slot outlined the varying availability within his squad for the penultimate away fixture. Slot confirmed: "Mo will be available tomorrow for only a few minutes, but hopefully can come in.
"Ibou [Konate] is OK, trained with us. Alisson trains with us again, let’s see where he is tomorrow, if he is ready already or has to wait one more week."
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Late illness concern
While the return of senior figures provides optimism, the availability of 2025 summer signing Wirtz is uncertain due to a medical issue that has hampered his preparations. Slot elaborated on the Germany international's condition and said: “Stomach infection, so let’s see how fit he is for tomorrow. He’s on antibiotics. Let’s see if he’s ready to play tomorrow.”
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Top four spot on the line
Should Wirtz miss out, Liverpool will lose a key creative spark against a Villa side also pushing for a top four finish. The Reds will seal Champions League qualification and all-but secure fourth place if they beat Villa, with the two sides currently locked on 59 points each. Fifth will also be enough to get into Europe's elite competition, but Bournemouth could mathematically still swoop in to steal that spot as it stands.