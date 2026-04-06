Argentine winger makes history as nation's first active footballer to come out as gay in groundbreaking interview

The broadcast featured a moving tribute from the winger's partner, who expressed immense pride in his character. The partner stated: "Hello darling, I hope you liked the surprise. I only have to congratulate you and thank you for the excellent person and the excellent professional that you are. I know all the fight you put into this, I know you have a dream... I love you very much and thank you for defending the colours of my city."

Responding to the tribute, Lago said: "It is an irrational love, we live it this way, just like with football. We try to express what we feel. I do not know how I did not realise, I live inside the house. He is very attentive and shows his affection in this very special way."