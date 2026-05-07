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Ansu Fati hails 'incredible' Lamine Yamal & addresses Barcelona future after impressive loan spell at Monaco
Admiration for Barca's newest No.10
As a former prodigy and Barca No.10 himself, Ansu praised Yamal’s meteoric rise at Barcelona, highlighting the youngster's natural talent and disciplined approach to the game.
"He's incredible. He has a gift. He's a star," Ansu told SER Catalunya's Què t'hi Jugues! program. While Yamal's technical skills are evident to all, Ansu highlighted the 18-year-old’s psychological profile as his most impressive trait. "He's very focused and mentally strong. I hope he can continue like this for many years and bring a lot of joy to the Barça fans," he added.
- AFP
Rediscovering the joy of football in Monaco
After a difficult period at Barcelona and a mixed loan spell in the Premier League with Brighton, Ansu has finally found his rhythm at Monaco. With 11 goals across Ligue 1 and the Champions League this season, averaging a goal every 110 minutes, the forward admits he is finally feeling like himself again. The move to Stade Louis II has provided the consistency and playing time that he had been desperately lacking due to recurring fitness issues.
"I feel comfortable playing and I'm enjoying it. It's been years since I've been able to play consistently or feel so free on the pitch," Ansu explained. "Now I'm enjoying myself and feeling good, which is what I was looking for after a long time. It had been years since I felt so free."
Addressing the Barcelona dream and injury scars
Despite his success abroad, Ansu’s heart remains closely tied to the club where he made his name. He addressed the difficulties he faced at Camp Nou, suggesting there was more to his struggle for minutes than the public realised. "My dream has always been to succeed at Barça and to be able to play, but many things have happened that people don't see, that they don't know about or what I've been through," he revealed. "I've had many injuries and I haven't had the consistency or the opportunity. Football moves very fast and there's no patience."
- AFP
Uncertainty over Ansu’s next move
As his loan spell in France nears its conclusion, questions regarding Ansu’s permanent future remain unanswered. While he continues to support Barcelona from afar - even admitting he would have been at the Clasico this weekend to cheer them on if his schedule allowed - he is keeping his options open for next season.
"I still don't know what will happen next year. We'll wait until the season is over and make the best decision for me and my career," Ansu stated.