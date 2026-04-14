'Another level' - Benfica boss Jose Mourinho still 'the best of all', insists Vangelis Pavlidis

In an interview with Greek outlet Fosonline, Pavlidis discussed his career trajectory and the profound impact of working with one of football's most decorated figures. The forward, who arrived at the club with a substantial €100 million release clause in 2024, suggested that Mourinho's reputation is entirely justified by his daily commitment to his players.

Speaking about his collaboration with the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss, Pavlidis said: "Special One! There's not much more to say about Mourinho. Just two words… He has a passion for football. He loves the sport, he loves his players, he's always honest. He knows and understands everything about football and how to manage his teams. His career speaks for itself. He's a coach of another level, he's the best of all."