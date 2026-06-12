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Mark Doyle

Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota's World Cup dream came true: Scotland captain carries the hopes of five million fans - and the memory of his former Liverpool team-mate

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There were just seconds to go in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield on October 16, 2022 when Diogo Jota pulled up with a muscular problem that left the Portuguese in agony. Jurgen Klopp feared the worst right away: "If Diogo stays down it is never good." And it wasn't. Jota had sustained a calf injury that would sideline him for months, rather than weeks, thus ruling him out of Portugal's 2022 World Cup campaign.

"It's Diogo and he's surprisingly OK, so far," Klopp said ahead of Liverpool's following game, against West Ham. "He is an incredibly smart boy, so I think he knew it when we carried him off the pitch. When we passed each other after the game, I spoke to him for a second, and he explained what happened. I think in that moment he knew already it was a serious [injury]."

Of course, realising right away that he had no chance of travelling to Qatar didn't make it any easier for Jota to process the pain of missing out on what would have been his first World Cup.

"After such a good night at Anfield, mine ended in the worst way. In the last minute, one of my dreams collapsed," Jota wrote in a social media post six days after the City game. "But I will be one more supporting from the outside, club and country, and fighting to be back as soon as possible." They were tough times for Jota, though.

  • Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    'Biggest injury of my career'

    Klopp did what he could to keep his spirits up, but Jota felt as if he had been unfairly robbed of the chance to represent his country on the game's grandest stage.

    "The next day [after the injury], Jurgen gave me a proper hug," Jota told FourFourTwo. "He knew that, at that moment, there wasn’t much to say – he was just trying to comfort me. And during my rehabilitation, he’d ask how things were going every time he saw me.

    "You notice that he cares. That’s all you can ask for: that the person in charge of the team cares about all of the players, and demonstrates that he’s counting on you whenever you’re back. But it was the biggest injury of my career.

    "When you feel something like I did, and you go off on a stretcher, it doesn’t look good. You still have hope that it’s not serious. Because we were so close to the World Cup, I was just hoping that I could recover in time. When I was told that I wouldn’t, and that I couldn’t go to the World Cup, that was the hardest knock I’ve had in my career. Just sadness.

    "I had the opportunity to play my first World Cup and I knew I was playing an important role for the national team – I’d played a big role in qualification, so I felt like I deserved to be there. But I couldn't be."

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  • Scotland v Ukraine - FIFA World Cup QualifierGetty Images Sport

    'Let ourselves down'

    Playing FIFA helped take the edge off missing out on the World Cup. However, it was the support of a team-mate enduring a very similar sense of frustration that really got him through those difficult days.

    Jota and Andy Robertson had already been playing together at Anfield for two years but, as the Scot subsequently revealed, it was while both were forced to watch the 2022 World Cup from afar that they truly became close.

    Their emotions were somewhat different. Whereas Jota felt as if his chance to play at the World Cup had been taken away from him, Robertson felt he and his Scotland team-mates had thrown theirs away.

    "We'd waited a long time for this game," Robertson told Sky Sports after Scotland's World Cup play-off semi-final loss at home to Ukraine in June 2022. "Our performances beforehand had been really good and to be honest we didn't really show up.

    "We didn't play the way we wanted to play and that's the most disappointing thing. It's passed us by now. After a positive campaign, we've let ourselves down.

    "That's the World Cup gone for us for another four years, that's really hard for us to take, because we all have dreams of trying to play in that big tournament and we didn't put in a performance that justified that."

  • Scotland v Ukraine - FIFA World Cup QualifierGetty Images Sport

    'Chances are running out'

    Robertson's disappointment was so deep that he initially found it difficult to even watch the World Cup, preferring instead to put as much distance as possible between himself and football while he took a much-needed family holiday during the early stages of the tournament.

    He eventually ended up cheering on the Liverpool players who made it to Qatar, but it was still hard for him to shake the feeling that "Scotland should have been there" alongside the likes of England, Netherlands and Brazil - primarily because he knew that, at 29, he was unlikely to get many more opportunities to play in a World Cup.

    "When I went on holiday, I actually bumped into David Alaba and he’s in a similar boat obviously playing with Austria," Robertson told his club's official website in December 2022. "He said he’d been to a couple of Euros, but never been to a World Cup. We were both kind of talking that we were getting on a bit, so the chances are running out for us to qualify.

    "The last couple of games I’ve watched, you’ve seen the passion of the fans, passion of the players representing their country and the biggest tournament always is a massive, massive thing for you. I felt it representing my country at the Euros for the first time in a long, long time. But the World Cup is the one that bites away at me.

    "I'll definitely have one more shot at it – maybe two, let’s see – but that’s in the future, that’s for sure. It is something you want to achieve and something you want to be part of, and in the future that's definitely a target of mine."

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  • Funeral Held For Diogo Jota And Andre Silva In Their Hometown Of GondomarGetty Images News

    'Can't believe we're saying goodbye'

    It was also Jota's primary objective and, after helping Portugal triumph at last year's Nations League finals, he was all set to play his part in the Seleccao's World Cup qualification campaign.

    However, on July 3, 2025, less than a month after his country's penalty shootout win over Spain, and just 11 days removed from the 28-year-old's marriage to Rute Cardoso, the mother of his three children, Jota died alongside his brother Andre Silva in a car accident in Zamora, Spain.

    Just like the rest of his Liverpool team-mates, Robertson was distraught.

    "The ones I’m thinking about most right now are the family," he wrote on Instagram. "Their loss is too much to bear. I’m so sorry that they have lost two such precious souls – Diogo and Andre. For the team and the club, we'll try to cope with this together... however long that takes.

    "For me, I want to talk about my mate. My buddy. The bloke I loved and will miss like crazy. I could talk about him as a player for hours, but none of that feels like it matters right now.

    "It’s the man. The person. He was such a good guy. The best. So genuine. Just normal and real. Full of love for the people he cared about. Full of fun.

    "He was the most British foreign player I’ve ever met. We used to joke that he was really Irish... I’d try to claim him as Scottish, obviously. I even called him Diogo MacJota. We’d watch the darts together, enjoy the horse racing. Going to Cheltenham this season was a highlight - one of the best we had.

    "The last time I saw him was the happiest day of his life – his wedding day. I want to remember his never-ceasing smile from that magical day. How much he was bursting with love for his wife and family.

    "I can’t believe we’re saying goodbye. It’s too soon, and it hurts so much. But thank you for being in my life, mate – and for making it better.

    "Love you, Diogo."

  • Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    'Never truly left the pitch'

    On the eve of Scotland's crunch World Cup qualifier against Denmark on November 18, Robertson told reporters that the only emotion he was feeling ahead of the game at Hampden was "excitement". Nothing could have been further from the truth, though.

    Robertson was "in bits" emotionally and spent the entire build-up hiding his real feelings from his team-mates. It was only in the immediate aftermath of Scotland's sensational 4-2 win that the captain was able to open up.

    "I couldn't get my mate Diogo Jota out of my head today," he confessed to BBC Sport. "We spoke so much about going to the World Cup because he missed the last one with Portugal and I did, too, with Scotland. So, I know he'll be smiling over me today."

    Robertson's admission moved the entire football world, and Cardoso was incredibly touched by the fact that beating Denmark meant so much more to the left-back than sending five million compatriots into a state of delirium by securing Scotland a spot at the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998. Above all else, it was about two friends and their shared dream coming true.

    "When I heard your words and learned what you felt on that day Scotland qualified for the World Cup after so many years of waiting, I realised that Diogo never truly left the pitch," Cardoso wrote in a letter to Robertson.

    "By achieving that moment and securing your place at the World Cup, you won't be going alone; you'll be taking his dream with you too. And when you step onto the pitch, I know that it won't just be you walking. Diogo will be with you, in your thoughts, in your steps, in your heart.

    "So, today I want to thank you. Thank you for not forgetting him. Thank you for taking him with you. Thank you for turning the pain of loss into strength and something so beautiful. That's how we do it here at home, too, every day.

    "He would be, and is, incredibly proud of you. Cherish that dream, Andy. Live it for yourself, and for him."

  • Brentford v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    'Playing for both of us'

    Unsurprisingly, honouring his mate's memory is a responsibility that Robertson is only too happy to bear.

    "We just spoke so much about what it would mean to be at the next World Cup and that was the aim for both of us, to get to America," the Scot told FIFA. "I'm just gutted that it was taken away from him.

    "But I'll carry him in my heart, and I know he'll be with me come the first game, come the second game, come the third game, and hopefully beyond that.

    "He's always there. He's always someone we think about. The memories are something we always bring up and sometimes laugh, and sometimes cry. I think that it will be no different, especially going into a tournament which is full of a lot of emotion.

    "I know he'll be in the forefront of my mind because I'm not just playing for him, I'm playing for both of us."

How far will Portugal go at the World Cup?

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