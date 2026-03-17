Como 1907 has built a top-flight team in Serie A in a short space of time. However, the squad consists almost entirely of non-Italian players.
Translated by
An incredible statistic! At one of Serie A's top clubs, an Italian player was on the pitch for just one minute this season
Statistics from *Corriere dello Sport* show that, so far this season, an Italian player has been on the pitch for exactly one minute for manager Cesc Fàbregas’s (38) team: defender Edoardo Goldaniga (32) came on as a substitute in the closing stages of the 2–1 away win against Fiorentina in September, playing for 60 seconds.
To put this into perspective: in the Serie A rankings, Hellas Verona, who are bottom of the table, are second-last in terms of minutes played by Italian players, with 4,137 minutes. Cagliari Calcio recorded the most minutes played by professionals from the country of the four-time world champions, with 18,868. They are followed by Cremonese (16,212), Fiorentina (14,873), Pisa (12,895) and Lazio (12,255).
- Getty Images
Como 1907 are on course for the Champions League
Como are in their second season since being promoted back to Serie A. The club, owned by Indonesian billionaire brothers Robert Budi and Michael Bambang Hartono, are right up there with the top teams and have good reason to hope for a place in next season’s Champions League. Following a 2-1 victory in Sunday’s clash with Roma, Como currently sit fourth in the table.
In his first spell as head coach, Fabregas is regarded as a rising star. He has assembled a squad featuring several high-profile players. Key players include former Real Madrid gems Nico Paz (Argentina, 21) and Jacobo Ramon (Spain, 21), former Champions League winner Sergi Roberto (Spain, 34) and Greek top scorer Anastasios Douvakis (26, ten goals this season). Spanish European champion Alvaro Morata (33) also joined the squad ahead of this season.
They are joined by two German professionals: defender Marc Oliver Kempf (31) and winger Nicolas Kühn (26). Italian players, on the other hand, are few and far between: apart from veteran Goldaniga, the only other Italian in the squad is 35-year-old Mauro Vigorito.
Como Calcio's top scorers this season
Name Age Country Goals Anastasios Douvakis 26 years Greece 10 Nico Paz 21 Argentina 9 Martin Baturina 23 Croatia 5 Marc Oliver Kempf 31 years Germany 4 Lucas Da Cunha 24 years France 3