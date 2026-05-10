Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic and AC Milan's slide reaches worrying levels, Gio Reyna gives timely reminder of quality ahead of World Cup

Europe’s major leagues are entering the business end of the season, with the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A and the Eredivisie all down to their final one or two matchdays. For clubs across the continent, there is still plenty at stake - and that is especially true for several USMNT stars playing abroad.

For Ricardo Pepi and Sergino Dest, celebrations are in order after PSV lifted yet another Dutch top-flight title, their third straight Eredivisie crown. But for Christian Pulisic and AC Milan, there is real concern after an embarrassing defeat to Atalanta - one that Pulisic missed because of a muscle injury. The Rossoneri are one of the world’s biggest clubs, and they can hardly afford a second straight season outside the lucrative UEFA Champions League. The worries do not stop in Italy, either, with Folarin Balogun and Monaco now at risk of missing out on Europe altogether after a disappointing defeat to Lille.

Still, it was not all doom and gloom for Americans across the Atlantic. GOAL looks at the major takeaways from this weekend’s Americans Abroad.



