Ambassador Lamine Yamal! Barcelona and Spain sensation turns champion for childrens' rights to play football in new UNICEF role

Yamal is no longer just a phenom on the pitch; he is now a global advocate for the next generation. At just 18 years of age, the Barcelona winger has been appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, making him one of the youngest individuals in history to hold such a prestigious title. The announcement synchronises with the International Day of Play, a date dedicated to recognising play as a fundamental right for every child’s cognitive and physical growth.

The appointment serves as a testament to Yamal's meteoric rise from the streets of Rocafonda to the pinnacle of world football. By taking on this role, the Spain international follows in the footsteps of legendary figures who have used their sporting influence to drive social change. For Yamal, this is more than just a title; it is a personal mission rooted in his own upbringing and his journey through the ranks of professional football.