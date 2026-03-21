Alvaro Arbeloa speaks out on Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham's international call-ups despite Real Madrid duo's fitness concerns

Speaking to the press, Arbeloa expressed total confidence in the fitness of his key men. "I think it’s phenomenal. Mbappe is going to play tomorrow [against Atletico Madrid], for sure. I see no problem with him going with his national team. If they call them up, it’s because they are very good," Arbeloa said.

Arbeloa extended the same sentiment to Madrid’s English talisman. "It’s the same with Bellingham. He is available and will be there tomorrow. I’m looking forward to seeing him on the pitch. It’s normal for him to play with his country; he’s intelligent and knows what he’s doing. I can't pretend they won't go. I understand their national coaches."