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Alisha Lehmann watches Iga Swiatek's second-round Wimbledon victory live on centre-court with new fiancé Montel McKenzie
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A romantic outing after the engagement
Following their recent high-profile engagement, Lehmann and McKenzie have made a stylish public appearance at one of the most prestigious events in the British sporting calendar. The couple attended Wimbledon to watch Swiatek complete a straight sets win over Karolína Plíšková to reach the third round. Lehmann shared the experience on her official Instagram account, posting a picture that showed the pair smiling in the stands. McKenzie sported sunglasses while Lehmann wore a white outfit. This outing comes shortly after McKenzie proposed during a picturesque summer holiday on the beach, a moment that Lehmann celebrated with her millions of followers by posting a series of professional photographs of the special occasion.
- Baller League UK
Rapid romance and recent celebrations
The relationship between Lehmann and McKenzie has progressed rapidly since they first went public in January. Friends and fans were quick to celebrate their engagement announcement, with several former Love Island castmates offering their congratulations online.
Rumours of a possible engagement had actually surfaced back in May when the pair were seen visiting a high-end jeweller. At that time, McKenzie teased fans with a lock and key emoji, although representatives initially denied that a formal proposal had taken place. Lehmann finally confirmed the news in a post to her Instagram followers on June 24.
Contrasting fortunes on the football pitch
Both Lehmann and McKenzie are currently experiencing contrasting fortunes in their respective careers. McKenzie recently celebrated lifting the Baller League UK trophy after his Prime FC side secured a thrilling 5-2 victory. Meanwhile, Lehmann and Leicester City have suffered a devastating relegation from the Women's Super League.
Lehmann faced numerous fitness and psychological hurdles after her winter transfer from Juventus, admitting to her followers that she endured significant hardships. Speaking about the gruelling period, Lehmann stated: "This has been one of the most difficult years of my football career. There were many challenges, setbacks, injuries, and moments that tested me both on and off the pitch."
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Preparing for upcoming season challenges
Lehmann will soon begin intensive preparation for the new season, though her club future remains uncertain. Lehmann must decide whether to stay and fight for promotion with Leicester City or seek a transfer elsewhere. Embracing the upcoming challenges, Lehmann declared: "I can’t wait for the next season. I’ll be ready, fitter, stronger, and more motivated than ever before. This is only the beginning."