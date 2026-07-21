Al-Ittihad news today: a bulletin bringing you the biggest stories around the Saudi side. Transfers, matchday preparations, words from the coach, players and the boardroom, plus everything else surrounding the Dean.
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Al-Ittihad News Today | Al-Jazira Clash Rescheduled.. Obstacle to Youssef En-Nesyri's Departure and Fabinho's Anger
Change to the timing of the Al Jazira fixture
The Asian Football Confederation has officially announced a change to Al-Ittihad's fixture against the UAE's Al-Jazira, in the qualifying play-off for the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite.
The match will now kick off at eight o'clock in the evening Makkah time, rather than seven, on the eleventh of next August at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
MAS Fez awaits Nesyri's initiative to leave the union
Abdelhak El Marrakchi, a member of the referees' committee at Maghreb de Fès, has confirmed his club's interest in signing Al-Ittihad striker Youssef En-Nesyri during the current summer transfer window. The money, though, has proved a stumbling block.
El Marrakchi told the newspaper "Al-Riyadiah": "We have indeed negotiated with En-Nesyri, but his salary is an obstacle for us. Our resources do not allow us to pay a salary like the one he receives at Al-Ittihad."
He added: "Something new may happen in the coming period, if En-Nesyri gives up what he earns in the Saudi league."
A special programme prepares Unai Hernández
According to "Al-Riyadiah", Al-Ittihad have drawn up a special programme for first-team man Unai Hernandez, aiming to get the Spaniard in shape and put him in the shop window this summer.
The club left Unai out of the Tigers' current training camp in Spain. Al-Ittihad's board want to loan him out or sell him during this transfer window.
Al-Nassr Shuts the Door on Al-Aqidi in the Face of Al-Ittihad
Al-Ittihad were linked with Al-Nassr goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi in recent press reports, but "365Scores" has confirmed the Riyadh giants will not sign a new foreign goalkeeper to replace Brazilian Bento Matheus in this summer's transfer window.
According to the website, Al-Nassr will build the new season around Al-Aqidi as their first-choice goalkeeper. That frees up Bento's foreign slot to strengthen another position.
The decision comes as a twist. Every sign this summer had pointed to Al-Aqidi leaving the club.
Fabinho's Anger.. and the Truth About the Imam Ashour Offer
The Karim Benzema incident repeats itself.. Fabinho angered by Al-Ittihad management's treatment of him
"How similar tonight is to yesterday".. It seems that the Al-Ittihad club company has set a unified policy for signing the 2023 mercato deals, angering one star after another. The latest is Brazilian midfielder Fabinho.
His father settles it officially.. The truth about the Al-Ahli star's transfer to Al-Ittihad
Several players have been linked with a move to Jeddah giants Al-Ittihad over the past few hours in the current summer mercato.
Al-Ittihad are working hard to strengthen their ranks this summer after a disappointing "zero season" in 2025-2026.
A foreign consortium rescues Al-Ittihad, and the channels broadcasting the Orlando friendly
"It won't be this summer" .. A Saudi-foreign alliance to "take over" Al-Ittihad!
The "takeover" of Al-Ittihad club remains a source of controversy as the Public Investment Fund moves to transfer the "majority share" of ownership at the major clubs, just as it did with Al-Hilal.
Back in April, the Investment Fund announced that Kingdom Holding Company owns a 70% share of the total capital of Al-Hilal club company. Attention has now shifted to the situation at Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad over the coming period.
The Ministry of Sport revealed the transfer of ownership of the four clubs to the Investment Fund in 2023, part of the investment and privatisation project under which the Fund acquires a 75% share against 25% for the general assembly.
What are the channels broadcasting the friendly match between Al-Ittihad and Orlando Pirates in preparation for the 2026-2027 season? And how can you watch it online?
Spain's "Marbella" stadium hosts a clash between Al-Ittihad and South Africa's Orlando Pirates on Tuesday evening, one of the friendlies in preparation for the new 2026-2027 season.
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