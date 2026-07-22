Rejecting Barcelona's "blackmail" and a "valuable" piece of advice sealed the deal.. New behind-the-scenes details behind Al-Hilal's shift in focus towards Crysencio Summerville!

Al-Hilal have stunned the transfer market. The Saudi club pulled off a dramatic swoop this summer, landing Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville from West Ham in a deal worth around 80 million euros, according to several reports.

None of it happened by chance. A gripping sequence played out behind the scenes: negotiations with Barcelona stalled, then Al-Hilal swept in during the final moments to snatch the 24-year-old from Roma at the death.

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He learned his trade in the narrow alleys of Rotterdam, sharpening his skills in street football before terrorising defenders in the roar of English stadiums. Now Crysencio Summerville looks set to write a new chapter in Saudi Arabia.

Every reliable source agrees. The Riyadh giants have wrapped up the signing of Summerville, adding him to a star-studded first-team squad this summer.

Roma thought they had him. Summerville stood on the verge of leaving West Ham United for the Italian capital, only for Al-Hilal's chief to intervene in the closing moments and win the player over.