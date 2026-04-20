AFP
Achraf Hakimi tells Endrick to 'just focus on football' as he criticises Real Madrid loanee's goal celebration in Lyon's shock win over PSG
- AFP
Title race blown wide open
Endrick played a pivotal role in the 2-1 result, scoring the opener before providing an assist to double the lead. The result has massive implications for the Ligue 1 table, with Lens now just one point behind pace setters PSG, although they have played an extra game. The pressure is mounting on Luis Enrique’s side to rediscover their form quickly to avoid a collapse in the final weeks of the campaign.
- AFP
Hakimi lashes out at Endrick celebration
However, it wasn't the goal that frustrated Hakimi, but the ensuing dance for nearly fifteen seconds performed by 19-year-old Endrick in front of the Parisian faithful. The Morocco international was seen confronting the teenager on the pitch after a prolonged celebration. Hakimi explained why he felt the need to confront the youngster during the match. "Why did I tell Endrick to calm down? These things happen in a match. We're not going to focus on the opposing players. I wanted my team to stay focused and for him to stop doing things aimed at our fans," Hakimi said.
Focus on the game, not the fans
Hakimi went further in his assessment, suggesting that Endrick should keep his attention on his performance rather than antagonising the opposition. The former Real Madrid man acknowledged Endrick's obvious ability but felt the celebration crossed a line of professional respect during the heat of the Ligue 1 clash. "He should just play football, especially since he's a talented player. But when he does things that aren't about football, it can annoy me - especially since we were losing," Hakimi explained.
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PSG look to bounce back against Nantes
PSG don't have long to lick their wounds, as they face a quick turnaround with a rescheduled match against Nantes on Wednesday. Luis Enrique may be forced into rotations following the physical toll of the Lyon clash. Hakimi, who has been a mainstay in the starting XI, might find himself rested as the coaching staff manages the workload of their star performers ahead of the season's climax. Re-establishing a four-point lead at the top of the table is now a necessity to calm the nerves of the Parc des Princes crowd after a weekend to forget.