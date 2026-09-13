Phil Foden FIRES BACK! Man City star trolls furious Manchester United fans after controversial derby victory

Foden was in no mood to show sympathy to his cross-town rivals after helping his side to a vital three points, even from the sidelines. As he made his way out of Old Trafford following the final whistle, the 26-year-old was filmed by supporters grinning broadly and gesturing a "1-0" scoreline with his fingers toward the Manchester United faithful.

The provocative gesture came as a direct response to a barrage of insults and boos from the stands, with some fans audibly calling the midfielder a "cheat" following his earlier dismissal.



