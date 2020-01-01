Zouwairatou: Cameroon midfielder bags brace as Neman crush Bostor

The Cameroonian was on target twice as her side claimed their biggest win of the season in a Belarusian top-flight game on Sunday

Moussa Zouwairatou scored her first brace for Neman as they thrashed Botsor 13-0 in Sunday's Belarusian Women's Football Championship fixture at Grodno Indoor Arena.

The 19-year-old midfielder continued her impressive form for Denis Levchenko’s team since she arrived in January from women’s top-flight outfit Vent du Nord de Garoua.

Going into the contest, Neman aimed to extend their unbeaten run after a third win in a row in a recent 5-0 win against Dnepr Mogilev.

Siarheichyk Lizaveta set the ball rolling for Neman with the opener after just nine minutes of action before she went on to net her second and third in the 20th and 23rd minutes, respectively.

Dudko Katsiaryna added the fourth for the hosts four minutes later before she increased the tally to five on the brink of half-time.

A minute after the restart, Verkhalaitsava Katsiaryna ensured the Levchenko’s goal-hungry team earned their sixth of the match before Khvesko Diana made it seven in the 69th minute.

Katsiaryna bagged her second and third goal of the match to raise Neman's tally to nine before the 78th minute before Zouwairatou netted her first and second goal in the space of four minutes.

A minute from regulation time, Dolmatova Polina got on the scoresheet with the 12th goal of the contest for the hosts before Katsiaryna bagged a quadruple before the blast of the whistle.

Zouwairatou, who has now scored six goals in 19 appearances this term featured for 57th minutes before Karolina Zhitko took her place.

's Otuwe was in action for the duration, while Cote d’Ivoire defender Mickaela Koutouan was in action for 81 minutes before she was replaced by compatriot Zote Nina Kpaho.

The victory keeps Neman in the third position on the log with 27 points from 19 matches and they will seek to close the gap against Minsk when the two teams clash on November 1.