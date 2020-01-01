Ziyech & Mendy face Tottenham Hotspur looking to validate Chelsea’s title claim

Having made huge impacts since moving to London, victory for the African pair on Sunday would undoubtedly sound a warning to the rest of the league

Frank Lampard vs Jose Mourinho will dominate the headlines in the hours leading up to hosting Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

In a sense, it seems fitting that, on the occasion of the Blues’ 1000th game since Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003, two prominent figures in making the Blues a worldwide brand are involved in Sunday’s encounter.

In one dugout is the club’s record goalscorer and greatest player, leading out the home team against the man who took his game to a whole new level having arrived in 2004. The Blues’ greatest trainer’s stomping ground these days is in North London, and following defeats by Lampard last year will look to finally get one over his old side at the Bridge in the Premier League.

More teams

However, that’s only one part of a potentially mouthwatering encounter in West London this weekend. The evolution of both sides in the last few months has suddenly fast-tracked them into contention to claim this season’s Premier League title.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

While Chelsea’s summer spending made observers aware of the increase in quality of the group, the recent run of wins, aided by being watertight at the back and, recently, fluid in attack has somewhat put Lampard’s side in the conversation.

The injury problems of defending champions (the key absences are going to catch up at some point, right?) and ’s continued struggles for consistency suggest a league winner aside from these two may be crowned in 2020/21.

Indeed, Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech have played colossal roles at both ends of the pitch in Chelsea’s ascent as possible contenders in little time. The goalkeeper gave a teaser of his quality on his Blues debut — which incidentally came in a League Cup tie at Spurs — and hasn’t looked back since.

On that night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Mendy’s shot-stopping and command of his area were apparent as he tended to come out to claim crosses in and around his zone. The West African has been more measured and level-headed between the sticks since the Blues exited the competition on penalties and that assuredness has spread calm across the backline.

Statistics show the ex- goalkeeper has saved seven from eight shots on target he’s faced in his five league appearances. While there’s an argument that the towering 28-year-old hasn’t been as tested as his predecessor Kepa Arrizabalaga — who interestingly had to deal with 14 shots on target in only three outings — the ‘low maintenance’ Senegalese stopper’s displays, especially against Manchester United and against his old club in midweek, demonstrate his superiority.

Quite simply: While Mendy may not face a high volume of shots, he’s more than adept at preventing them from going in when necessary.

Ziyech, on the other hand, is already exhibiting the undoubted quality that observers witnessed from the ex- playmaker in the in recent years.

The maverick has overcome a slow start, largely due to an injury sustained in the club’s only pre-season friendly at & Hove Albion, to become arguably their most-important signing. He previewed what was to come in the West Londoners’ 4-0 win over Krasnodar, before putting and to the sword.

Frankly, the latter — a 4-1 thrashing of the Blades at Stamford Bridge — justified the Wizard of Amsterdam tag and, scarily, the fact that showing was just a tip of the iceberg ought to frighten teams Chelsea face down the line.

Undoubtedly, Ziyech’s proclivity to fashion out quality chances was underlined by Tuesday's cameo in , where the North African created two big chances in only 15 minutes on the pitch. This accounted for 40 percent of opportunities that fell into the ‘clear-cut chance’ bracket and it sets things up nicely for Sunday’s game vs Tottenham.

Strangely, observers have somewhat undermined the run of wins put together by Lampard’s men, mostly due to the opposition faced in that streak.

Be that as it may, corresponding results last season saw Chelsea pick up four points vs Burnley, Sheffield and Newcastle — won 4-2, threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 and lose 1-0 respectively — while a clean sheet at Old Trafford — a ground where they lost 4-0 last term — laid the foundation for the recent streak of wins and clean sheets in the last month.

The general feeling seems to suggest that getting one over a side of the profile and mentality of Spurs, would authenticate having the five-time PL champions in title contention. This comes despite Mourinho and, recently, Serge Aurier stating how the Lilywhites aren’t challengers for English football’s top prize.

“I think it is too early to think about the title,” the right-back stated after the leaders beat Man City 2-0. “We can't rush anything. A couple of weeks ago, were top of the table and then it was . Now it is us.”

Pretty textbook statement from Aurier, whose nose probably grew longer after that interview, because Spurs are certainly in contention. They look a different side with a stronger mentality and the injuries at Liverpool, struggles of both Manchester sides and doubts over the sustainability of the form of outsiders Leicester mean the Lilywhites could just make history this term.

As for Chelsea, a more pragmatic side to them in the so-called big games this season against United and in Europe proves they can contain good teams. Besides, they kept Jurgen Klopp’s side at bay for the majority of the first half in September until Andreas Christensen's sending off just before the break ultimately led to a 2-0 defeat.

Having found a greater balance in the last month, Mendy and Ziyech will be key in both boxes as Lampard’s troops look to win over doubting Thomases who now await success over a top side as the Blues begin a run of tricky fixtures going into the frenzied Christmas period.

How they fare on Sunday and indeed in the next month will show what Chelsea are all about and whether observers should take them seriously or otherwise.