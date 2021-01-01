Zidane wants Modric and Sergio Ramos contract renewals sorted quickly as he refutes Alaba talk

The Austrian has performed strongly in the past 18 months and Real Madrid are said to be interested, but their manager is discouraging speculation

manager Zinedine Zidane wants contract renewals sorted quickly for Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vazquez, which he views as a higher priority than any move for David Alaba.

While Zidane is keeping his focus on , where Madrid trail by two points, the need to bring in a player of Alaba's calibre would become urgent if a new contract for Ramos was not agreed.

The PSG-linked skipper, Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez are all free agents, like Alaba, in June 2021.

"Yes, we all want [contracts to be signed]," Zidane said. "We want the situation to be sorted as quickly as possible. It's in everyone's interests, it would be good for everyone, so hopefully it can be sorted out quickly."

However, Zidane is not entertaining speculation about transfer talks with Alaba as Real Madrid battle to defend their title.

defender Alaba is out of contract in at the end of the season and negotiations over an extension have so far proved fruitless for the European champions.

The international has been mooted as a target for , , and as well as Madrid.

Alaba was a key part of the Bayern team that won the last season.

However, since the start of 2019-20, he has committed four errors leading to shots in the competition, a joint-high among defenders. None of these have resulted in goals, while Madrid's Raphael Varane has made the same number of mistakes but been punished on all four occasions.

Alaba's statistics over this period are very similar to Varane's, playing 13 games to his 14 and having 29 fewer touches and seven fewer successful passes. Varane is also just four tackles, two blocks, five clearances and seven interceptions ahead of his counterpart.

Rather than being signed as a competitor to Varane, though, Alaba could partner the World Cup winner as talismanic Madrid captain Sergio Ramos approaches his 35th birthday.

Either way, the speculation does not interest head coach Zidane, who said ahead of facing : "We've got all our players here. I'm just thinking about the game tomorrow with the players that I have here.

"Then maybe you're going to ask me about the players that are playing a lot or not playing a lot. We have 22 players, 25 with the goalkeepers, a very big squad.

"We have enough to think about with the games that we have not to be thinking about players that aren't even ours. Please, we're thinking just about the game tomorrow."