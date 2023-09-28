Agreement reached: Zinedine Zidane ready to become Marseille manager if the club is sold to Saudi Arabia

Zinedine Zidane has reportedly agreed in principle to become the manager of Olympique de Marseille if the club is sold to Saudi Arabia.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to France Blue Provence, the former Real Madrid manager has given his nod to take the managerial reins at Stade Velodrome. If the proposed sale of Marseille to the Gulf State materialises, Zidane will step in as the new manager.

However, the dream may be put on hold as the current owner, Frank McCourt, has firmly stated that the club is not for sale. Nonetheless, Saudi Arabia has expressed a keen interest in acquiring the French club, envisioning a transformation akin to Newcastle's rise in England.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It has been reported that Zidane has requested a substantial £260 million transfer budget to facilitate his return to Marseille. He also desires control over recruitment, a request that has received approval from the Saudi offices. With all that said and done, the ultimate decision rests with Marseille's owner, McCourt, who must be convinced to sell if Zidane is to return to his former club.

WHAT NEXT? Marseille unveiled Genaro Gattuso as the new head coach on Wednesday after the Italian replaced Marcelino. He will continue at the helm for the time being until the takeover is completed and Zidane gets the hot seat.