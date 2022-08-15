Zinchenko: Arsenal have 'real diamond' in red-hot Martinelli

The Brazilian has begun the new season in scintillating form

Oleksandr Zinchenko has lavished praise on Arsenal team-mate Gabriel Martinelli, claiming that the Brazilian has an "unbelievable future". Martinelli has netted in each of the Gunners' wins over Crystal Palace and Leicester. He also finished last term with four goal involvements in his final five appearances.

Mikel Arteta will be encouraged by the 21-year-old - who has struggled with injuries in the past - completing 90 minutes in each of those games.

Zinchenko, meanwhile, has begun his Arsenal career on a positive note, starting both matches and registering an assist against Palace.

What has Zinchenko said about Martinelli?

“He is incredible, he is a real diamond,” Zinchenko told Standard Sport. “I would say exactly the same things about him that I say about Gabriel Jesus.

“The way these two guys are working — how everyone is working really — every single day is unbelievable. He (Martinelli) has got amazing quality and he’s still young. I am pretty sure he has an unbelievable future.”

Zinchenko on 'world class' Gabriel Jesus

Zinchenko also took time to toast Jesus' start to the campaign, who joined Arsenal from Manchester City alongside the Ukrainian this summer.

“I never had any doubts about him, because he’s a world-class player in terms of his numbers,” he added.

“You can see it as well in how he works along with his attitude every day in training. He’s an example. He’s an incredible player, always hungry for goals. He doesn’t stop at all and I’m so happy for him.”

Competition with Kieran Tierney

So far this season Zinchenko has been selected ahead of Kieran Tierney, who is returning to full fitness following a knee injury.

“He is an amazing player. Even when I was at City I was watching his games,” he said of Tierney.

“I think it is good competition for each of us. We are going to push each other, and I think that’s the key. That’s how we need to move on. The most important thing is both of us want to try and help the team as much as we can.”

There is also possibility of the two players being fielded together as Zinchenko is capable of playing in midfield.