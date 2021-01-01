Zidane’s assistant Bettoni urges patience with goalscorer Hazard at Real Madrid

The Belgium international scored one goal and created another in the win over Alaves

Zinedine Zidane’s assistant David Bettoni has said need to be patient with Eden Hazard following his starring role against on Saturday.

The superstar has had a tough time at Real since making the move from in 2019, with injuries limiting his impact for the Liga champions.

Hazard was handed a start in Real’s 4-1 win over Alaves on Saturday evening, and he produced an impressive display at the Mendizorrotza Stadium.

The forward scored one goal and assisted another for Karim Benzema, with his performance more in keeping with the brilliance he displayed on a regular basis for Chelsea.

Real and Hazard will be aware of the need to deliver on a regular basis, and Bettoni has said that patience will pay off for player and club.

“He is creative and spontaneous,” Bettoni said. “He’s had a tough year and a half with injuries. We need to have patience with him.

“Of course, that’s tough at Real Madrid, but we’re happy with him. I think he’ll get better with each match.”

Benzema feels Hazard has a story to write at Madrid and has backed his fellow forward to come good.

"Eden Hazard has one story with Chelsea and another one to create here,” Benzema said. “He was good today and we need the best of him."

Bettoni was in charge on the touchline on Saturday after Zidane tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and was forced into isolation.

The result will ease pressure on Zidane following the shock loss to Alcoyano in the Copa Del Rey on Wednesday.

Reflecting on the performance against Alaves, Bettoni said: “I’m very happy with the team’s effort. We prepared for the match really well and the players were phenomenal.”

Bettoni says he was quickly in contact with Zidane, who was happy with the performance.

“He was very happy with the attitude and play,” Bettoni said. “He told me to congratulate the players, like he would have done. Nothing special. We’re happy with the three points.”

The win moves Real to within four points of leaders , though they have played two games more than their city rivals.

Real have a run of five games between now and the restart of the on February 24.

How Real get on in games against , , , and Valladolid will have a bearing on whether Zidane remains at the helm.

A fit and firing Hazard would be a huge boost to the Frenchman's cause.