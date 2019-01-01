Zidane open to 'one or two bombs' at Real Madrid ahead of deadline day

Los Blancos have already been busy in the market this summer but could still complete some more big-money deals before the deadline

Zinedine Zidane has hinted that could make some major moves in the transfer market before Monday’s European transfer deadline.

Los Blancos have already spent in excess of £270 million ($303m) this window on the likes of Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Rodrygo.

But Zidane has been keen to bolster his squad still further before Monday’s deadline, particularly in midfield.

When asked by reporters whether Real president Florentino Perez had any “bombs” ready for deadline day, a smiling Zidane replied: “We will see until Monday at 12pm.

"Anything can happen. A bomb, two bombs…. We will see.”

’s Paul Pogba was the Frenchman’s prime transfer target after the midfielder indicated he was ready to quit Old Trafford.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola claimed earlier this summer that Pogba was “in the process” of leaving the club and that he was ready for a new challenge.

But as reported by Goal, United are reluctant to part with their former world-record purchase and placed a £160 million ($194m) price tag on his head in an attempt to ward off any potential suitors.

With their hopes of signing Pogba fading, Real have since turned their attention to CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who was linked with a move to Manchester United earlier this summer.

Goal reported earlier this week that Real had spoken to Fernandes’ agent over a possible transfer with the Portuguese side valuing the 24-year-old at around €80 million (£72.4m/$88m).

Even if Real fail to complete a major deal before the deadline, Zidane says he is happy with his squad and insists he has a good relationship with Perez.

“I am very proud of the players I have. In the end for me they are the best. I'm comfortable with the squad I have, I can't complain. If I complain, I better change my job,” he said.

“The relationship with Florentino has always been very good. He is the president who has brought me here and I will not forget that. I decide things in the pitch. I don't care about what is being said outside.”

One player who could be set to leave Madrid is goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a move to in a swap deal that will see Alphonse Areola move to Santiago Bernabeu on loan.

Areola was only on the bench for PSG’s win at Metz on Friday, with manager Thomas Tuchel confirming the player was in talks with an unnamed club over a possible transfer.

When asked about the future of Navas, Zidane said: “It’s possible for Keylor to leave. The important thing is that tomorrow he will be with us and that we are playing an important game.

“What will happen will happen. You know the situation. I will not go into details.”