Manchester United academy product, Zidane Iqbal, leaves the 20-time English champions after 15 years with the club.

Zidane Iqbal's emotional farewell message

Imminent transfer to Utrecht FC

Ten Hag reshaping his squad

WHAT HAPPENED?: Iqbal posted a heartfelt message thanking the club, the staff and the fans for their love and support during his time at the club with a transfer on the cards. The youngster is rumoured to be joining FC Utrecht subject to registration and international clearance.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 20-year-old spent 15 years of his career at United and made his competitive debut for the Red Devils in the Champions League against FC Young Boys in 2021. The midfielder regularly trained with Erik ten Hag's men and featured in friendlies for the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR Manchester United? Ten Hag's side is in the market for reinforcements in multiple positions and will play their first pre-season friendly match on July 12 as they take on Leeds United.