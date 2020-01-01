Zidane dismisses 'special one' label after latest Real Madrid triumph

The Frenchman believes he's more lucky than special after sealing more silverware for Los Blancos

Zinedine Zidane insisted he was not "special", saying he was simply lucky to be in charge of .

Zidane has led Madrid to the title this season for his 11th trophy as coach of the Spanish giants.

But the Frenchman dismissed any suggestions he felt like the "special one" – a title Jose Mourinho has previously used to describe himself.

More teams

"No, no. I don't feel that. I feel lucky to be here with these players every day," Zidane told a news conference.

"And being in this club, that's why I feel lucky, and that's why I enjoy that much every day. Because one day [it] will finish, as it happened already, but this time for real.

"That's why I am enjoying and focused on these kinds of things."



Madrid's La Liga title was their first since 2016-17, when Cristiano Ronaldo led them to the crown.

Ahead of their final game of the league season against on Sunday, Zidane paid tribute to his players for delivering the title.

"I think every title we get is merit of the team, the players who are involved in that time," he said.

"It doesn't have to demerit them, especially this one, as it has been very complicated and tough. We have fought until the end.

"It is time to enjoy the achievement, but for football and for everyone, we have a game [against Leganes]."

Zidane has refused to confirm whether he'll be managing Madrid next season, admitting the future is never certain in football.

Article continues below

"Nobody knows what's going to happen in the future. I never talk about next season or the following year. I've got a contract and I'm happy. You never know what will happen in the future," he said.

"Things can change overnight in the world of football and I have no idea what the future holds.

"We want to keep pushing and testing ourselves until the very end of the season. There will be a few days' rest after the game against Leganes, but the season continues. We will be back training and preparing for City after the game against Leganes."