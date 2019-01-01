Zesco, Nkana get Zambian season underway in Charity Shield showdown

The Zambian topflight gets underway this weekend with Zesco United and Nkana clashing in the Charity Shield

Zesco United and Nkana face each other in the Charity Shield on Saturday in a prelude to the start of the Zambian Super League the following day.

The heavyweights, who are also in the same Caf Confederation Cup group, are expected to set the stage for the start of league action which is in a transitional season to align with the new Caf schedule.

The Super League has been divided into two groups of 10 teams each this term, with Zesco as defending champions.

Saturday's much-anticipated Charity Shield has seen Nkana's stand-in captain Chisamba Lungu declaring it as the "game of the season."

“We expect a good match. In the league, we are not going to meet but somehow the Charity Shield has provided us that opportunity locally. Tomorrow’s (Saturday) game will be the game of the season. I promise on behalf of my captain to give the best game of the season,” Lungu told FAZ media.

With bragging rights at stake, the two giants will not be taking Saturday's game lightly.

However, Zesco assistant coach Alfred Lupiya has been diplomatic about the clash, emphasising the need for a fair play.

“We just expect a good game, fair game. We have assignments so if we break each other’s legs we are killing ourselves. We just need fair play, we are in very difficult assignments,” Lupiya said.

On the league front, Napsa Stars begin their campaign against Nkwazi at home on Sunday.

In fortifying their squad for the new season, Napsa Stars have signed Burundian forward Laudit Mavugo, who previously had a stint with Tanzanian side Simba.

They have also acquired Congolese midfielder Eric Yema as well as Bornwell Silengo from Zesco United while Smart Banda and Moses Mwansa return from a loan stint at Division One side Zesco Malaiti Rangers.

Meanwhile, Power Dynamos host Man Utd Zambia Academy.

Power Dynamos have signed Ghanaian midfielder Titus Kassimu Glover as they try to reposition themselves at the apex of Zambian football.

In another fixture, Buildcon will host Circuit City while Forest Rangers take on Green Eagles.

Zanaco and Red Arrows square off at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka as Kabwe Warriors host Lusaka Dynamos.