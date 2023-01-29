Zenit coach Semak confirms PSG's transfer interest in former Barcelona flop Malcom

Zenit manager Sergei Semak has confirmed PSG's interest in Malcom, but suggested that they are yet to receive a formal offer from the French club.

Semak confirms PSG's interest in Malcom

No formal offer from the French side

Zenit won't stop Malcom from leaving

WHAT HAPPENED? Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keen on bringing in the Brazilian before the January transfer window closes and if an offer does reach Zenit, Semak has confirmed that they will not force the player to remain in Russia.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Semak said: "No official offer has been received for Malcom, but there is interest from Paris Saint-Germain, I spoke to him and we are waiting for a formal proposal, and if it comes, we will examine it.

"They are a good club, one of the best in modern European football. We would never force a player to stay, but Malcom is ready to fulfil the obligations of his contract with us. Today he plays for us, we haven't had an official offer from Paris Saint-Germain so there's nothing to talk about. There is interest, but we still have to go beyond that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 25-year-old spent two seasons in the Ligue 1 with Bordeaux before joining Barcelona in 2018. After spending just a season with the Catalan giants, he signed for Zenit on a five-year deal in 2019.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MALCOM? The former Barcelona player is keen on joining PSG and will now wait for a formal offer from the Ligue 1 champions so that he can complete his dream move.