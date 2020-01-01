Zambia's Cosafa Cup star Gondwe off to Spain

The Cosafa U-20 MVP is off to Spain for a week-long assignment at Numancia

After being named the Player of the Tournament at the Cosafa Under-20 Championships in Lusaka in December 2019, Zambia’s Patrick Gondwe has jetted off for a week-long trial at Spanish second-tier side Numancia.

The opportunity comes courtesy of the relationship between and Cosafa.

The two organisations are joined in efforts to empower young, up-and-coming football stars through various CSI and developmental initiatives which seek to identify talent and reward them accordingly with life-changing opportunities.

“La Liga will continue to advocate change in Africa. Enabled through partnerships like these, said Marcos Pelegrín, La Liga Managing Director.

“We intend to empower and develop many aspects of football in the region.”

Gondwe, 17, on the other hand, feels that this is a life-changing opportunity, one that he will not let slip.

“This achievement illustrates what hard work and dedication can accomplish,” said Gondwe after being crowned the winner of the Cosafa U-20 Champion with the Junior Chipolopolo.

“This is a life-changing opportunity – one that I don’t intend to let slip through my fingers.”