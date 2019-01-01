Zambia confirm Morocco, Cameroon friendlies

The Copper Bullets will face three Africa Cup of Nations-bound nations in preparation for their CHAN qualifier against Botswana in July

Zambia have announced upcoming friendly games against , The Gambia and to aid preparations for their African Nations Championship 2020 qualifier against Botswana on July 26 and August 2 respectively.

In a communique seen by Goal, the Zambian Football Association have revealed their plan for the high-profile friendlies to take place in June, which will also serve as preparation matches for -bound Morocco and Cameroon.

General Secretary Adrian Kashala notes that the friendly against the Atlas Lions has come about as a result of a Memorandum of Understanding between FAZ and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, and is looking forward to the other mouth-watering fixtures.

“This is a huge step towards giving our team as much international exposure as possible by playing quality opposition.” he said in a short statement.

The Moroccans will host the Southern African nation from June 6 to June 17 during which the fixtures will be held.

Zambia will play the Indomitable Lions on June 9 in Madrid, the Scorpions on June 12, before facing Herve Renard’s side on June 16.

The games will aid Clarence Seedorf and the Atlas Lions’ preparation plans for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in .

Seedorf’s troops will face Guinea-Bissau, and Benin in Group F of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, while the North Africans will play Namibia, and in Group D.

Zambia will not be featuring in the continental showpiece, but will use the aforementioned friendly games to ready themselves for their upcoming qualifier as they hope to boost their CHAN hopes.