Melaka United came from behind to win their matchday one Group D Malaysia Cup encounter against PDRM FA on Sunday.

It was the visitors who opened the scoring through Lee Chang-hoon's eighth-minute goal, but Nazrin Nawi restored parity just three minutes later through a fantastic free kick. 10 minutes into the second half, Patrick Reichelt gave the hosts the lead, before Nazrin sealed the three points with his second of the night in the 61st minute.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Mousedeers boss Zainal Abidin Hassan noted that the win might have come at a high cost; injury to Davy Angan.

"It's a win that has given us a confidence boost for the cup campaign. We trailed by one goal for a short while, but came back positively especially in the second half, to win by two goals. I want the players to continue this momentum.

"But I have to observe Angan's condition; his injury looked serious. We have three or four days to make changes if he is sidelined. Luka [Milunović] did well to fill in for him, but we need to be more disciplined against ," said the former Selangor star.

This Thursday they will host the Red Giants, with both sides labelled as early group favourites to qualify for the quarter-final stage.

"My men need to use the coming days to prepare for the Selangor match as we're playing at home again. They have to make sure that the mistakes they made in their earlier league matches against Selangor are not repeated.

"But Khairul Fahmi (first team goalkeeper) may recover in time. He's back in training, but we're still gauging his readiness," noted the former Malaysia international.

