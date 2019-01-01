Zahera to blame for poor transfers and management at Yanga SC - Mwalusako

The DR Congo tactician was sacked when the Tanzanian giants failed to progress in the continental competitions

Former Yanga SC player and secretary-general Lawrence Mwalusako has faulted sacked Mwinyi Zahera for his own failure to understand how the club operates.

Zahera was shown the exit door after the Tanzanian league champions were bundled out of the Caf Confederation Cup competition by Pyramids FC on Sunday and the former player now claims the coach is to blame for his poor stint at the club.

After a 2-1 home loss, Yanga went on to lose 3-0 in in the second leg tie.

“He completely knew little about Yanga's culture and to make matters hard for him there was a time he kept talking and criticising the management of the club and to him, that was very normal,” Mwalusako told Mwanaspoti.

"He should have taken his time to learn the kind of people who run the club and find ways to live with them in peace."

Mwalusako further faulted Zahera's earlier assertion that the players in his team were average.

“He [Zahera] is the one who recommended the signing of the majority of the players at Yanga now. And if the players are average, then it is he who should be blamed and not the management of Yanga,” added the retired footballer.

He also said the manner in which the Wananchi club was losing and conceding goals was embarrassing.

“Yanga is a club which hates to be defeated. A defeat should only occur because of other reasons and not reasons related to laziness.”

“A defeat at Yanga will only be accepted if the reasons [for defeat] are very clear.”

Mwalusaka also explained why Thabani Kamusoko's exit in the last transfer window did not augur well for Yanga.

“He left players like [Thabani] Kamusoko to leave and failed to sign players who could have helped the club as the midfielder did during his time.”

The Zimbabwean star scored for Zesco United during the Caf first-leg tie in Dar es Salaam before the Tanzanian side lost in the second leg and dropped to the second-tier competition.