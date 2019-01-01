Zaha could still leave Crystal Palace this month - Hogdson

The star winger failed to secure a move to a Premier League club in the off season but a transfer to the continent could be on the cards.

Roy Hodgson says Wilfried Zaha could still leave despite the Premier League's transfer window closing.

Before last week's deadline Palace rejected bids from for Zaha, who was also said to be a target for , with the winger handing in a transfer request in an attempt to force a move away from Selhurst Park.

Zaha scored 10 league goals and added five assists for the Eagles last season after he signed a fresh five-year deal in August 2018.

Palace have reportedly set a value of £80 million ($97m) on the 26-year-old, and though a move to an English club failed to materialise in the most recent window, a transfer abroad could still go through.

The transfer window across the continent remains open until September 2 and, with clubs including and having been previously credited with an interest in Zaha, Hodgson knows there could be another twist in the saga.

"You can never rule out the possibility that it might happen because the transfer window in Europe is still open until the end of the month," the former manager told reporters.

"It's not something I'm going to worry about because it's something that I cannot affect. There's not too much point worrying about it, if you ask me would I welcome it, the answer is no.

Article continues below

"I would rather that he gets his head down and commits himself to the season that we've got in front of us and commits himself to helping me, the coaching staff and the players into having another season that we can regard as a good one. That's what I would like."

Zaha, who returned late to pre-season training following 's campaign, was not deemed ready to start Palace's opening-day clash with suitors , though he came on as a second-half substitute in the goalless draw.

Palace will go in search of their first victory of the season on Sunday when they head to Bramall Lane to face newly-promoted , who came away with a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth in their opener.