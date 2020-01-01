‘You’re doing well’ - African music icon D’banj leads praise for Manchester United’s Ighalo
African music star Oladapo Oyebanjo (D’banj) led the praise for Manchester United’s Odion Ighalo after his notable performance against LASK.Ighalo, 30, got a goal and an assist as the Red Devils hit the Austrians for five in Thursday’s Europa League last-16 first leg tie.
The ex-Nigeria international put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ahead with a stunning effort in the 28th minute thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ assist.
With Daniel James handing the Old Trafford giants a two-goal lead, Ighalo turned provider for Juan Mata who turned in the third goal before substitutes Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira completed the damage.
A beauty from Odion Ighalo 👌 #MUFC #UEL #Ighalo pic.twitter.com/Lrs2kPo7rB— Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) March 12, 2020
And D’banj, a passionate United supporter took to social media to praise his compatriot alongside other football lovers.
Ighalo .. what a great control and wonderful finishing ... you’re doing well 👏 @ighalojude ooin— D'banj D Kokomaster (@iamdbanj) March 12, 2020
Odion Ighalo is the only player in history to score in the 27th minute against LASK behind closed doors in a continental competition.— UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) March 12, 2020
Give him the Balon D'or already!!!
Goal ✅— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 12, 2020
Assist ✅@IghaloJude coming up with the goods 😁 pic.twitter.com/CyVoAILgkR
Ighalo is everything Lukaku should have been!! Big presence up front, strong, holds the ball up well, lays it off, decent first touch, intelligent, a natural goal scorer... And the icing on the cake is he is a lifelong #MUFC fan, living out all our dreams.— Jo (@YorkieRed_Jojo) March 12, 2020
Viva Ighaloooooo ❤️🇾🇪
Do not give up on your dream.— Akinpelumi Akinboye (@theakinakinboye) March 12, 2020
Ighalo (2019) pic.twitter.com/pnaWq7gWUv
I don’t think Solskjaer would ever make a better decision in his young managerial career - he signed Odion Ighalo and everything changed. The Nigerian R9 has been a shinning light. Contract extension without a doubt. 💪🏽#MUFC #GGMU— Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) March 12, 2020
What a goal 😍— Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) March 12, 2020
Ighalo will never stop scoring...NEVER! 🥰😍⚽️ #UEL #MUFC #ighalo pic.twitter.com/E9kYOIZvrN— TheNigeriaPitchAward (@nigpitchawards) March 12, 2020
Ighalo is walking the talk. 💪🏾— Senator (@DamiAjibola) March 12, 2020
Ighalo is going to be Manchester United’s Drogba. You heard it here first. Save this tweet. #mufc #ighalofc #europa— Mr Wellington (@Bukom_Boy) March 12, 2020