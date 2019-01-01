Younousse Sankhare: Bordueax and Senegal midfielder agree to terminate contract

Two months after his suspension from the club's activities, both parties have agreed to end their relationship

outfit have terminated the contract of Younousse Sankhare by mutual consent.

Back in September, Sankhare - whose deal was expected to end in June 2021 - was barred from the club's facilities, including parking lots and locker rooms for no official reasons.

Since his outing against in May, the 30-year-old have not featured for the Girondins this season.

The international joined Bordeaux in January 2017 from and according to BeIN Sports, he is now free to hold talks with other clubs, with and reportedly interested in his services.