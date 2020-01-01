Young 'loving every minute' in Italy with Inter after Man Utd exit

The English full-back expressed his delight after his new club's thrilling Milan derby victory over their arch rivals at San Siro

Ashley Young has described 's 4-2 win against as one of the best moments of his career, while also insisting he has no regrets over leaving to take up a "new challenge" in .

Inter went into Sunday's derby encounter looking to capitalise on ' defeat by Hellas Verona the day before, with just three points separating the two sides at the top of .

It was the Rossoneri who seized the initiative in the match, however, as Ante Rebic opened the scoring before Zlatan Ibrahimovic doubled their lead right on half-time.

Antonio Conte's side have only lost once in Serie A this season, and they showed exactly why during the second period, with goals from Marcelo Brozovic and Matias Vecino levelling the scoreline within eight minutes of the restart.

An outstanding Stefan de Vrij header completed Inter's comeback, before Romelu Lukaku grabbed his 17th goal of the season in stoppage time.

Young, who moved to San Siro from United for £1.75 million during the winter transfer window, has opened up on the "unbelievable experience" of his first Milan derby which he believes illustrated the strength of character within the Inter squad.

“I think it was an incredible feeling,” the 34-year-old told talkSPORT . “You could see the way we celebrated after the game showed the character and strength we’ve got.

“To go 2-0 down in a derby like that then come back and win, that shows our character. It was an unbelievable experience."

When asked if playing against Milan at San Siro ranks as one of the high points of his career, Young responded: “It definitely is [up there]. I came here to play football and win games, and when you come and win in the Milan derby in the way we did, it’s just an incredible feeling.

“I don’t think it gets any better than that.”

Young is now a month into his adventure in Italy, and he is already "loving every minute" of the experience, as he added: “It’s not strange at all. I wanted a new challenge and I’ve got a new challenge and I’m loving every minute of my time out here.

“And, like I said, yesterday was an unbelievable feeling and I’m delighted we got the three points.”

Inter are now top of Serie A on goal difference, with a semi-final clash against up next on Wednesday.