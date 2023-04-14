Jose Mourinho mocked a Dutch journalist following Roma's defeat to Feyenoord in the Europa League quarter final first leg.

Mourinho cheekily hits out at journalist

Makes Europa Conference League joke

Roma beat Feyenoord in final last season

WHAT HAPPENED? In a repeat of the inaugural Europa Conference League final, Mourinho's Roma were this time on the losing side as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Feyenoord in the last eight of the Europa League. The Italian side have work to do ahead of the second leg, but Mourinho seemed in good spirits after the game and aimed a cheeky dig at a Dutch reporter.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked in his post-match press conference about the final last season and what Roma needed to do to now turn the tie around, Mourinho responded with a smile on his face: "For the past 10 months you were crying. (Laughs). But you shouldn't cry.

"You know why, you cannot win the match that you lost. You lost a game, you cannot win that one. The only problem today, is that it is half-time. I promise you if I lose, I sleep, I don't cry. And I will not go without sleeping for 10 months having nightmares."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mats Wieffer's 53rd minute goal was the difference on the night in the Netherlands, a reverse of the 1-0 win Roma managed in the Europa Conference League final last season thanks to a goal from Nicolo Zaniolo.

Winning the inaugural Europa Conference League was the first time in Roma's history that they had lifted a major European honour, and ensured they were the first Italian club in 12 years to win a UEFA competition.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMA? Amid a chaotic race to make the top four in Serie A, Roma must also find a way to turn things around in Europe when Feyenoord visit the Stadio Olimpico next week.