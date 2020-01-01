'You love to see it' - Dortmund taunt Man Utd over stalled Sancho transfer on social media

The German club have trolled the English giants as they dig their heels with the potential sale of their star asset

has taunted over their chase for Jadon Sancho by posting a picture of the smiling international on social media.

Only hours after BVB sporting director Michael Zorc insisted Sancho would be remaining with the Black and Yellows next season, the club's Twitter account used a photo of a happy-looking Sancho, with the caption, 'You love to see it'.

The Germans set their own unofficial deadline of August 10 on United's pursuit of Sancho, and have been insistent that if a transfer was not confirmed by that date then the 21-year-old would be staying.

However, Goal can confirm the Red Devils are refusing to give up on their number one transfer target but are frustrated at the pace of discussions, which are being managed - at Dortmund’s request - by an independent agent.

United believe that the August 10 deadline set by Dortmund was merely arbitrary and they still believe a deal can be agreed before the transfer window closes on October 5.

Dortmund's tweet also prompted plenty of response, both from jubilant fans of the German side and frustrated fans back of the Premier League club.

It is understood Sancho is keen on a move to Old Trafford but player wages and agent fees continue to pose a problem in negotiations.

United are wary of making the same mistake they did with Alexis Sanchez, where his huge £560,000-a-week wages ended up ripping up the whole salary structure at the club.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has repeatedly warned it will "not be business as usual in this summer’s window", with United being forced to reassess the market despite their huge wealth.

They Red Devils are willing to walk away should it prove too difficult to come to a compromise on price, with other players such as 's Kingsley Coman seen as alternatives.

United progressed to the semi-finals on Monday night with a 1-0 extra-win over Copenhagen in Cologne.

Bruno Fernandes scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in a match that United dominated but struggled to take their chances.

They will take on either or in the last four of the competition on August 17 - with and either Shakhtar or featuring in the other semi final.