'You don't have God' - Ibrahimovic takes swipe at Mbappe, Messi and Neymar as he makes Ligue 1 dig

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has slated Ligue 1 for lacking intrigue since he left in 2016, despite the presence of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Ibrahimovic slammed Ligue 1

Name-checked Messi, Neymar & Mbappe

Left France in 2016

WHAT HAPPENED? Ibrahimovic wasn't afraid to slam the French top flight and the stars currently playing in it for a decline in intrigue and entertainment value in a new interview. Disregarding the presence of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe, he made some bold claims about France and Ligue 1.

WHAT HE SAID: Ibrahimovic told Canal+: "Since I left France, everything is going down.

"You have nothing to talk about anymore," he added: "France needs me. I don't need France. Even if you have Mbappe, Neymar and Messi, it doesn't help you. Why? Because you don't have God."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ibrahimovic left Paris Saint-Germain to sign for Manchester United on a free transfer in 2016, ending a four-year stay in the French capital. He's developed a reputation for being one of the most charismatic footballers ever, while also carving out a legacy as one of the game's most gifted and prolific forwards. He bagged 156 goals in 180 games for PSG.

IN THREE PICTURES:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR IBRAHIMOVIC? While he continues to be the loudest in the room, the Swede is still yet to make it out onto a football pitch this season, as he recovers from ACL surgery he underwent at the end of last term.