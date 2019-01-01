'You can see he's struggling there' - Van Persie 'not sure' Solskjaer can turn around Man Utd's fortunes

A former Old Trafford favourite has questioned whether the Norwegian boss is the right man to take the club forward after another Premier League loss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's downbeat post-match interview after a damaging defeat at Newcastle is proof of how badly he is "struggling" at , according to Robin van Persie.

The Magpies inflicted a third Premier League defeat of the season upon the Red Devils on Sunday, securing a 1-0 win at St James' Park thanks to a debut goal from 19-year-old Matthew Longstaff .

The result leaves United 12th in the standings and just two points above the drop zone, with table-toppers set to arrive at Old Trafford after the international break.

Solskjaer's side have only managed to score nine goals in their eight fixtures this term, with Marcus Rashford failing to live up to expectations up front in the absence of the injured Anthony Martial.

United are now in grave danger of missing out on a place in the top four, with some suggestion among fans and experts that the club has now reached it's lowest point post-Sir Alex Ferguson.

Speaking after the game at the weekend , Solskjaer said: “It’s my responsibility. I need to sort their heads out. Young boys lacking confidence, they need some help from experienced players and staff.”

Van Persie, who inspired United's last Premier League title triumph back in 2013, felt Solskjaer used the "wrong" words to describe the current situation at Old Trafford, admitting he's not sure the 46-year-old boss can turn around the club's fortunes.

“You can see he’s struggling there, if I’m really honest, during that interview,” Van Persie told Optus Sport .

“And I get it if you’re the manager of Manchester United during this period of time. So he’s searching for words, maybe he chose a few wrong ones there.

“Because as a player, what does that mean, ‘sorting the players’ heads out’, what does that mean?

“If you’re a player you’re a little bit like, ‘my head is fine’. Even though you can see the players are low in confidence, he needs to find a way to reconnect again and to get their confidence high.

“As a manager, when you’re team is low in confidence get them up, when your team is too high in confidence, when they are becoming a little bit too much, you have to get them back to the middle again.

“At the moment, based on this interview, and based on what I’ve seen in the game, I’m not sure if he really knows how to find the buttons there.”

United will host Liverpool on October 20 , four days before resuming their campaign with a trip to Partizan Belgrade.