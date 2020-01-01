'You are my football family'- Guardiola sends message to Manchester City fans amid coronavirus crisis

The Spanish boss urged everyone to listen to health professionals while taking every precaution neccesary

manager Pep Guardiola has urged his "football family" to listen to scientists, doctors and nurses by staying at home to combat the coronavirus.

Leagues across the world are currently suspended due to the outbreak of the virus, as government officials have put measures in place to contain the spread of Covid-19.

In , the government has instructed citizens to stay in their homes aside from essential trips outside for food and exercise.

Premier League matches have been suspended following an emergency meeting held on March 13, which was preceded by the postponement of Manchester City's clash with after news broke that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta had been diagnosed with the illness.

In the weeks since, the league has confirmed that English football will not resume until April 30 at the earliest.

And, as the country continues to combat the spread of the virus, Guardiola has urged everyone to listen to every precautionary measure given until life can return to normalcy.

"We miss football. We miss the life we had a few days ago, but now is the time to listen, to follow our scientists, doctors and nurses," Guardiola said as part of the club's launch of Cityzens at Home.

"You are my football family, and we are going to do everything possible to make you feel better. We'll come back from this stronger, better, kinder, and a little bit fatter. Stay inside, stay safe."

In the days since the virus' outbreak, Manchester City have offered the use of their Etihad Stadium home to the National Health Service to train doctors and nurses during the outbreak.

Additionally, Manchester City and local rivals joined together in donating a combined £100,000 to local food banks in a bid to support them through the coronavirus crisis.

Prior to the outbreak, Manchester City were in the midst of an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after it was announced that the club would be banned from European competitions for two seasons.

That appeal is up in the air as the footballing world has been put on hold, with the club previously hoping that the situation would be sorted by the summer.

As things stand in the Premier League, Manchester City sit second, 25 points behind league-leaders and four points ahead of third-place .

Guardiola's side are also still involved in the , with the English side earning a 2-1 win over in the first leg of their round of 16 clash.