Yobo eager to start as Super Eagles assistant coach

The 39-year-old is excited with the opportunity afforded him to serve as the Super Eagles assistant boss

Joseph Yobo has expressed his eagerness to start in his new role as ’s assistant coach.

The former defender was named as the Super Eagles assistant boss on Wednesday by Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), replacing Imama Amapakabo.

Yobo, who captained the West Africans to their third title in 2013 in will assist head coach Gernot Rohr.

The 39-year-old is delighted with the chance and looks forward to helping the West Africans achieve more success.

“I’m thankful to God for this opportunity, I’m super excited to be appointed as the assistant coach of the Super Eagles,” Yobo told Brila FM.

“I’m passionate about the super Eagles and this new chapter of my life and the new challenge ahead and I can’t wait to get started.”

Yobo had 101 caps for the Super Eagles and featured in three World Cups and six Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

At the club level, he played for Standard Liege in , in before moving to to join , where he spent nine years.

He spent two seasons with in , including a loan spell at before his retirement.