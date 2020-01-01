Yakou Meite scores four goals for Reading and relegation misery for Luton Town

The Ivorian forward was at his goalscoring best to give the Royals maximum away points

Yakou Meite netted four goals as Reading got the better of Luton Town 5-0 at Kenilworth Road in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Royals resumed the second-tier on a poor note with a draw at home to followed by defeats against and .

This was in contrast to their form before the league was suspended in March where they won three games in five and were in strong contention for the promotion play-offs.

Meite ensured there was no upset this time after he connected with George Puscas’ pass in the 17th-minute and put the ball past the onrushing Simon Sluga in the Luton goal.

It did not take long for the Ivorian to make it 2-0 from 12 yards, capitalising on an error by Sluga and defensive disorganisation by Luton before Anglo-Nigerian Ovie Ejaria provided the assist for Meite’s hat-trick in the 35th minute.

Reading were not done yet and continued with the onslaught in the second-half from Puscas before the Romanian forward provided his second assist for Meite to make it 5-0 in the 62nd minute.

Wow. With half an hour left, we're heading for a big win in Luton.



Ejaria hooks forward, @puski47 nips the ball into @Yaks75's path, who gets goal-side of the defender and slots in one-on-one.



Fabulous stuff. 🤩#LUTvREA | 0-5 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) July 4, 2020

The two-time capped international was taken off in the 70th minute and in came Garath McCleary, while it was an all Anglo-Nigerian swap in the same minute with Ejaria coming off for Michael Olise.

Meite produced a total of seven shots, of which five were on target. He missed one big chance and had one successful dribble along with 24 touches on the ball and 12 accurate passes (80%).

The 24-year-old Paris-born player now has 12 goals for the season and two assists in 35 champion outings which surpasses his tally of 12 goals and one assist from last season, with five games left to end the campaign.

Article continues below

Reading sit in 13th position with 52 points and have faint hopes of reaching the promotion play-off places with 12 points separating them and sixth-placed , while seven points keep them and 22nd-placed apart.

Mark Bowen’s men next host at the Madejski Stadium on Tuesday.

Luton remains rooted to the bottom of the Championship standings and are five points away from safety. They will challenge 19th-placed Barnsley in their next match.