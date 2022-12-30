'Wrong & an injustice!' - Espanyol left raging after Lewandowski cleared to play for Barcelona despite ban as they release strongly-worded statement

Espanyol claim it is 'wrong and an injustice' that Robert Lewandowski has been cleared to play against them after his three-match ban was suspended.

Lewandowski was banned for three matches

Ban suspended following an appeal

Espanyol left enraged by decision

WHAT HAPPENED? The Polish striker was slapped with a three-match ban after he was given his marching orders against Osasuna before the World Cup. He picked up a one-match suspension for picking up two yellow cards and another two games for a gesture he made afterwards. However, the ban has been suspended the day before Barcelona are set to face Espanyol following an appeal, the club announced. This has enraged their city rivals and they have slammed the decision in a strongly-worded statement.

WHAT THEY SAID: "RCD Espanyol understands that it is a wrong and an injustice taking into account the precedents with other clubs," the statement read.

"It should be remembered that, throughout this season, Espanyol has encountered similar situations in which appeals have been filed for the expulsion of its players and in no case have they led to the corresponding committee meeting during the week to study the allegations presented by the club.

"Despite this injustice and this unprecedented decision in the competition, tomorrow our TEAM will compete 110% to correspond to the trust of our people."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewandowski has been a key figure in Xavi's plans and is La Liga's top scorer so far this season with 13 goals in 14 games. However, the order only offers temporary respite while a due process is followed and the 34-year-old is still liable to receive a three-match ban unless the decision goes entirely in his favour.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEWANDOWSKI? The striker will hope to make the most of this reprieve when he takes the pitch against Espanyol on Saturday and add to his tally of goals.